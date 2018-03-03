TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines hikes in-flight drink prices

EMBED </>More Videos

Beginning this month, you'll pay a little more for a drink during a Southwest flight. (Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
DALLAS --
Sorry, Southwest flyers: your in-flight alcohol just got a little more expensive.

On Thursday, the airline introduced a new tiered pricing structure that raised the price of alcoholic drinks between $1 and $2. Miller Lite, Dos Equis and wine will cost $6, while liquor and premium beer (like Fat Tire, Lagunitas and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy) will cost $7, according to an airline spokesperson.

Southwest previously offered all beer, wine and spirits for $5.

Soda, coffee, water, juice and other non-alcoholic drinks remain complementary. The airline will also continue to offer a round of free drinks on Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Halloween and June 18, Southwest's birthday.

A Southwest spokeswoman told ABC via email that the price hike is the first since 2009, adding that the airline's famous free drink coupons will remain valid for all alcoholic drinks regardless of price.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelfoodalcoholair travelairline industrysouthwest airlinesconsumer concernsmoneybusinessfinanceu.s. & world
TRAVEL
10 hotels from movies that you can actually stay in
American Airlines says it won't renew O'Hare lease
Mayor announces O'Hare expansion plans
Warning for travelers before booking your next cruise
More Travel
Top Stories
Central Michigan University shooter charged with murder
Police: Woman dumped popcorn on toddler in theater
Officials: Death of man hit by semi on Dan Ryan was a suicide
Woman charged with pushing stranger onto Red Line tracks in Rogers Park
Police: 'Large disturbance' involving juveniles at North Riverside Mall
West Virginia teachers say strike won't end after Senate vote
2 men shot during attempted robbery in South Shore
Plainfield parents killed in Central Michigan University shooting remembered
Show More
2 men charged with multiple car burglaries in Riverside
Police: 2 children, man dead in apparent murder-suicide
Parents whose kids were found living in box charged
Firefighter critically hurt battling extra-alarm fire in Lawndale
More News
Top Video
Central Michigan University shooter charged with murder
Orchid Show
Weekend Watch: Ill Budget Process
Old St. Patrick's Siamsa na nGael
More Video