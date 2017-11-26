Sunday expected to be busiest travel day of Thanksgiving weekend

Sunday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season in the Chicago area with nearly 250,000 people expected to pass through O'Hare International Airport. The busiest time was expected to be between 6 and 8 p.m.The Thanksgiving leftovers are all gone and on Sunday it was time to return home after spending the holiday weekend with loved ones.Alaina Hartley was headed back to Los Angeles after spending her first Thanksgiving with her boyfriend's family in Highland Park."I think it went well but I am sure we will hear the verdict when we hop on the plane," said traveler Alaina Hartley.Nearly 51 million Americans travelled 50 or more miles over the four-day weekend, the most since 2005, according to AAA.Most traveled by car, but airplane travel was up two-and-a-half percent this holiday weekend compared to last year.