TRAVEL

Sunday expected to be busiest travel day of Thanksgiving weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season in the Chicago area. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season in the Chicago area with nearly 250,000 people expected to pass through O'Hare International Airport. The busiest time was expected to be between 6 and 8 p.m.

The Thanksgiving leftovers are all gone and on Sunday it was time to return home after spending the holiday weekend with loved ones.

Alaina Hartley was headed back to Los Angeles after spending her first Thanksgiving with her boyfriend's family in Highland Park.

"I think it went well but I am sure we will hear the verdict when we hop on the plane," said traveler Alaina Hartley.

Nearly 51 million Americans travelled 50 or more miles over the four-day weekend, the most since 2005, according to AAA.

Most traveled by car, but airplane travel was up two-and-a-half percent this holiday weekend compared to last year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelholiday travelthanksgivingo'hare airportO'Hare
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Wheaton Metra station closed after fire
CTA proposes fare increase of 25 cents per ride
Thanksgiving holiday travelers should allow extra time at Chicago airports
Busiest airports during Thanksgiving
More Travel
Top Stories
Fire destroys family-owned businesses in Midlothian
Bonnie Liltz, mother who killed disabled daughter, commits suicide
Man shot on Tri-State Tollway in Alsip
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
Nick Lachey asks for help to find man who shot bartender
Actress Naya Rivera charged with domestic battery
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
Woman gets birthday flowers, card from deceased father
Show More
Ariz. woman killed in Antioch Township hit-and-run crash
6 dead, 30 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Boy, 12, reported missing from Far South Side
Conyers steps aside as ranking member of Judiciary Committee
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys family-owned businesses in Midlothian
Newsviews: Renew Woodlawn
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
New career academy opens to benefit adults with disabilities
More Video