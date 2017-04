It's spring break season and that has many thinking of summer travel. And if you're planning to fly over the coming months, now is the time to firm up those plans.Rod Rakic, founder of FlyOtto.com stopped by ABC 7 with some advice on and ways to save some money.Rakic shared which days of the week are best for the cheaper tickets, the significance of May 17 and June 10, and passenger rights.He also offered advice for parents traveling with small children.