Wheaton Metra station closed after fire

The Metra station on West Front Street in Wheaton was surrounded by flames and smoke after a fire broke out late Wednesday evening. The station runs trains with the Union Pacific West line.Metra said that trains will be stopping at the station Thursday despite the fire, but that the ticket office is closed.Firefighters responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the fire. According to authorities the fire started in a storage room where the furnace was located.On an average week day more than 1,500 people use the station.