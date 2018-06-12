Twice-deported man charged with murder in crash that killed dad, daughter

HOUSTON, Texas --A man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl in a drug-fueled crash in Houston is now facing two murder charges after the teen's father died from his injuries.
Mario Baez suffered organ failure following the May 27 crash on Westpark at Dunvale.
It was only two days into summer break when Edy Lopez-Hernandez crashed his vehicle into the family's car as they were going to a movie theater.
Police say Lopez-Hernandez was suspected of being intoxicated when he plowed into the Baezes' car at 70 miles per hour.
Mario's wife, Janina, and daughter Nicole walked away. His daughter Britney, however, died at the scene.
Court records show Lopez-Hernandez has been deported twice before.
