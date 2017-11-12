  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Twin babies found safe after car stolen from South Side gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

A thief stole a car with two infants inside Sunday morning, police said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A thief stole a car with twin 5-month-old babies inside Sunday morning in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said. The car was later found with both babies unharmed.

The car owner ran inside a gas station in the 8700-block of South Cottage Grove to buy a bottled water at about 12:15 a.m. and left his Chevy Impala running with his baby girl and boy asleep in the backseat.

The victim then watched in horror as someone jumped in and took off. Surveillance video showed the victim chase after the car.

"When the customer saw his car stolen, he ran after them, but he couldn't catch them, so he came back and asked for the phone and called police, 911," said gas station worker Sam Abdo. "Less than 20 seconds, he came back and he was scared. He was about to cry."

The suspect presumably realized the two babies were in the car and abandoned it in the 800-block of East 90th Street, police found it.

The babies' parents declined to speak Sunday afternoon, but said they feel lucky that the babies were safe.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gas stationstolen carsurveillance videoChathamChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
5 in custody after Hammond Lyft carjacking ends in Markham home invasion
7 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub
25-year-old man missing from Pilsen
21 kids, 2 adults injured after platform inside San Diego parkour center collapses
Police release video of Bridgeport Arts Center burglars
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
2 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
Show More
Wis. man cited after Toys For Tots donation jar stolen in Winthrop Harbor
Woman, 32, charged with DUI after car struck by Pink Line train in Cicero
Female sheriff's officers sue Dart over masturbating jail inmates
New exhibit showcases history, science and sociology of race
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Preventing gun violence
New exhibit showcases history, science and sociology of race
Daily Herald: Fighting veteran suicide
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video