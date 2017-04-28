Body of missing woman found in river days after friend's body mistaken for hers

VISALIA, Calif. --Family members of Alondra Orozco say they found her body in Tule River on Tuesday.
Orozco and her friend from CSU Bakersfield, Shreya Singh, were swept away in the fast moving current on Thursday, April 13th near the Coffee Camp Campground. Singh's body was found, but Orozco body was not recovered until yesterday.
RELATED: BAKERSFIELD FAMILY CANCELS FUNERAL PLANS AFTER MISTAKEN IDENTITY REVEALED
RELATED: 1 DEAD, 1 MISSING AFTER BEING SWEPT INTO TULE RIVER
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.