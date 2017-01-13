Newborn abducted from hospital found alive 18 years later, sheriff says

A newborn girl stolen from a Florida hospital 18 years ago has been found alive - and overwhelmed - in South Carolina, where police accused the woman who raised her of kidnapping.Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Friday DNA analysis identified the young woman, who never knew that her birth name was Kamiyah Mobley. He said she's in good health but understandably overwhelmed.Police arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams of Walterboro, South Carolina, on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.The sheriff said the woman's birth family is rejoicing, but how and when to reconnect with them is up to the young woman.She was only eight hours old when she was taken by a woman posing as a nurse from University Medical Center in 1998.South Carolina authorities reported an 18-year-old young woman with the same date of birth but a different name, and that fraudulent documents had been used to establish her identity.Earlier this week, she submitted DNA that was tested, and on Thursday night received confirmation that she was in fact Kamiyah Mobley.Authorities say a couple of months ago she began to have an inclination that she may have been involved in the kidnapping.Police said the woman grew up in a home with other family members, not just her alleged abductor-mother.Kamiyah's biological father spoke to ABC News over the phone.Craig Aiken said "there's no other way of putting it... I am very happy." He said he had a meeting with the Sheriff and the baby's mother Shanara where they were told together that Kamiyah had been found alive and well. Aiken said they were able to speak with Kamiyah over the phone and on skype. "I can't even explain it," he said. "It was like the end of a nightmare."Aiken said Kamiyah should be in Jacksonville very soon.