Veteran loses life in Las Vegas shooting after surviving war

EMBED </>More Videos

A United States military veteran who survived war in the Middle East lost his life in Las Vegas Sunday after he was struck by gunfire at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (KABC)

By
LAS VEGAS --
A United States military veteran who survived war in the Middle East lost his life in Las Vegas Sunday after he was struck by gunfire at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Chris Roybal, 28, of Corona, was among at least 59 who were killed when a gunman opened fire with automatic weapons from the 32nd floor of the resort where thousands were gathered below listening to country music artist Jason Aldean play.

MORE: Southern California victims in Las Vegas mass shooting


Roybal previously served in Afghanistan and was celebrating his birthday when he was shot.

He was with his mother at the concert, but they were separated in the chaos caused by the shooting. She identified her son's body Monday.

"I knew. I knew, because I spoke to the person who was with him when he got shot," said Roybal's mother Debbie Allen. "He said he got shot in the chest."

The man who was with Roybal at the time of his death was a fireman and tried to save Roybal's life, but was unable to revive him in the hail of gunfire, according to Allen.

"He saw Christopher take his last breath," Allen said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootinglas vegasmass shootingmilitaryu.s. & worldNevadaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Las Vegas stranger took bullets so others could live
2 found dead in Skokie home
Las Vegas shooting swamps hospitals with victims after Stephen Paddock attack
2 things you must do to survive a mass shooting
Tom Petty dead at 66 of heart attack shortly after tour
No new trial for man convicted of killing boy trying to save sister from rape
Trump arrives in Puerto Rico to survey damage amid criticism
Show More
Equifax: 2.5 million more US customers potentially affected by data breach
Las Vegas shooting suspect's father was once one of FBI's most wanted
Infant delivered after pregnant woman fatally shot in Fernwood dies
Woman who escaped shooting shares emotional thank you
More News
Top Video
Trump arrives in Puerto Rico to survey damage amid criticism
Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66
Las Vegas shooting swamps hospitals with victims after Stephen Paddock attack
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
More Video