VIDEO: Boat catches fire in Chicago River

EMBED </>More Videos

A boat caught on fire Saturday in the Chicago River. (WLS)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Clouds of smoke poured from a boat that caught fire Saturday in the Chicago River.

The privately owned boat caught fire about 3 p.m. outside of Trump Tower, near North Wabash and the 300 block of South State Street, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Firefighters responded to the scene with boats and engines. Everyone on the boat self-evacuated and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firechicago riverboatsChicagoRiver North
Top Stories
Manhunt continues after ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
Chicago chef, author Judson Allen, of Taste 222, dies
2 boys killed in Humboldt Park fire ID'd
AG Madigan sues two women for defrauding immigrants out of nearly $35K
Mom on a college tour called the cops on 2 Native American teens because they made her 'nervous'
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Police: Man stole vehicle with girl, 11, inside at Aurora gas station
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Show More
Justify crosses line first in Kentucky Derby
Indiana officer, homicide suspect killed after shootout
Downers Grove woman, 95, dies after driving into Aurora retention pond
Hawaii braces for more lava, quakes from Kilauea volcano
Calif. sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
More News