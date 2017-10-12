Video: Fight breaks out at Chuck E. Cheese's; 4 arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police are investigating after a fight broke out at Chuck E. Cheese's over the weekend. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Chuck E. Cheese's over the weekend.

The brawl was captured on Snapchat and shared on Facebook more than 2,000 times.

The video shows parents throwing punches after one witness said another parent cursed at a child that wasn't his.

Police said seven to nine people were involved in the fight; four were arrested.

Gary Gatlin, Geremiah Gatlin, Audrey Gatlin, along with Latrell McDougald were arrested and charged with simple assault.

According to the arrest reports, the four used their hands, feet, and teeth in the fight that injured one person.

"We do encourage everybody that if you are involved in some type of verbal altercation or even if you're a bystander and you see something like that, call 911 so we can get officers there before it turns physical," said Sgt. Sean Strepay.

Robin Skipper was at Chuck E. Cheese's on Sunday for her nephew's birthday party. She said it was absolute chaos.

"I think it's a shame you can't take kids anywhere without adults acting like that," said Skipper. "It was bad; there were kids screaming. I was worried about my kids getting trampled by the fight."

The police department is still looking for additional suspects in the fight.

Those with any information are asked to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fightwtvdocchildrenfayetteville police departmentviral videou.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Family held captive by Taliban-linked group freed
Climber kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death
91-year-old man dies after couple tied up, robbed in home invasion
Flight attendants say tension with passengers causing safety concern
Dad charged in newborn daughter's death in Georgia woods
Trump: We cannot aid Puerto Rico 'forever'
Trump hopes to boost lower-premium health insurance plans
Charges dismissed against teen accused of decapitating mother
Show More
3-year-old boy lost at corn maze spends night in welfare custody
Ex-official sentenced in assault of 103-year-old woman
ACLU condemns Trump's comments on Chicago gun violence
Courts: Custody case judge unaware father was sex offender
Prince Harry among speakers for Obama Foundation inaugural summit in Chicago
More News
Top Video
ACLU condemns Trump's comments on Chicago gun violence
Open House Chicago to feature sites in Logan Square, Avondale for first time
Food intolerance could cause unexpected symptoms
Flight attendants say tension with passengers causing safety concern
More Video