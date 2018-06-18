CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'White man built these streets' - Man goes on public racial rant

EMBED </>More Videos

Steven Jay Watts, 35, is charged with harassment and obstruction. A video shows him yelling racial slurs and other derogatory language. (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington --
A man walked into a public area in Washington State and began hurling racial slurs and obscenities at a black man

Keoke Silvano was walking by and saw what was happening and pulled out his cell phone.

"Just as a photographer, my instinct is to document. So I pulled out my cell phone and started recording," said Silvano.

What he recorded was Steven Jay Watts, 35, yelling at the black man a series of racial slurs. Then, he turns on Silvano, who is Filipino.

"The main thing is if something happened either to myself or the gentleman sitting here, I would have some sort of living document of what was happening," said Silvano.

"No cameras (remark deleted)! I run this country!" yelled Watts.

The video showing Watts going off on his racial tangent has gone viral.

During a court appearance, the judge expressed concern, since Watts' criminal record was lengthy and included 4 assault convictions.

Watts has been charged with harassment and obstruction. He has pleaded not guilty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
racismviral videocaught on videou.s. & worldWashington
Top Stories
Teen shot in Univ. Village covered with sheet, initially presumed dead
VIDEO: Priest confronts burglar at SW Side church
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
Restaurant receipt: Please spit in burger
Sheriff: 'Sexual deviant' best friends accused of sex with teens
School bus driver in TN crash that killed 6 accused of raping teen
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
Body found in burned vehicle in Gary
Show More
Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Actress calls out Tesla after husband's car bursts into flames
Two escapees from southeastern Ill. jail spotted near Norris City, Ill.
Records: Trump Tower in Chicago failed to follow fish protection rules
More News