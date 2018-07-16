Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have released surveillance video of suspects in a carjacking two weeks ago in the Ashburn neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance video of suspects in a carjacking two weeks ago in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be the suspects attacking the victim and taking their keys. The incident took place at about 7:20 p.m. on June 28 in the 3200-block of West 87th Street, police said.

The stolen SUV was later spotted at a gas station and the suspects were seen inside buying things. The SUV has been recovered, police said.


Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contract Detective McDonough #20540 at 312-745-4489 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingchicago crimesurveillance videoAshburnChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More protests expected after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
CVS managers involved in Chicago coupon incident 'no longer employed'
West Humboldt Park victim fatally shot on way to Romeoville convention
Taco street vendor critically injured in Back of the Yards shooting
Boy, 6, hit by boat while swimming in Fox River
Flower shop owner killed in Belmont Cragin hit-and-run
Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Show More
Get 2 Portillo's hot dogs for only $5 this week
Road rage incident caught on camera: Man yells racial slurs at driver
Man pushing stroller allegedly hits child, threatens subway rider
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, charged after South Elgin trolley museum burglary
More News