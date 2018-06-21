Video of shootout between off-duty Chicago police officer, attempted car thieves released

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video showing how an off-duty police officer fought off two people trying to steal his car last April. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video showing how an off-duty police officer fought off two people trying to steal his car last April.

The incident occurred in the 3700-block of West 79th Street in the Ashburn neighborhood at about 7:40 a.m. on April 20.

The men were already inside the car when the officer opened fire. The suspects fired back as they ran away.

No one was hurt and the two suspects got away.

The video was made public by COPA Wednesday night.
