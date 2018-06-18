VIDEO: Priest confronts burglar at Southwest Side church

Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect who burglarized a church in the Wrightwood neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for breaking into and burglarizing a Southwest Side church.

The break-in occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 2800-block of West 81st Street, police said.

The suspected burglar was confronted by a priest at a doorway and police said the man struck the priest in the face, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mizera #20259 at 312-747-8730 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.

