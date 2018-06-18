Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for breaking into and burglarizing a Southwest Side church.The break-in occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 2800-block of West 81st Street, police said.The suspected burglar was confronted by a priest at a doorway and police said the man struck the priest in the face, police said.The suspect then fled the scene.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mizera #20259 at 312-747-8730 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.