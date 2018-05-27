EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3528292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of Wildwood beach arrest courtesy of Alexis Hewitt.

Police are investigating after a video posted to social media shows a police officer wrestling a woman to the ground and punching her in the head at a beach in Wildwood in New Jersey.Emily Weinman, 20, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol, two counts of aggravated assault on police and obstruction after police said she was drinking on the beach, subsequently spit at a police officer and resisted arrest."So, I decide to go on the beach with my daughter, her father and friend. I had alcohol, it's Memorial Day weekend and 90 percent of people are underage drinking on the beach, without a doubt," said Weinman in a post on Facebook that has since been removed. "Two cops approach me on their four wheelers and ask me and my friend how old we are, we gave them our ages. Then, we got breathalized, and it came back negative. I told them I wasn't drinking and the alcohol was clearly closed/sealed, which the cops seen."Weinman then writes that she walked away from the officer, attempting to make a phone call."I asked them don't they have something better to do as cops than to stop people for underage drinking on the beach, saying to that there's so much more serious stuff going on... the cop said, "I was gonna let you go but now I'll write you up" and he asked my name. I did not do anything wrong and anything could've been written down on that paper so I wouldn't give it to him. At that point I was told if I don't give it to him he's going to arrest me."The video, taken by Alexis Hewitt, shows police attempting to subdue Weinman.The city of Wildwood Police Department posted the following in response to the incident: