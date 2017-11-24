Video shows chaotic scene after 200+ killed in attack during Friday prayers in Egypt

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of people were killed in an attack on a mosque during morning prayers Friday, according to Egyptian state news agency MENA. (STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds of people were killed in an attack on a mosque during morning prayers Friday, according to Egyptian state news agency MENA.

Attackers bombed the building on the Sinai Peninsula and then opened fire on survivors. President Donald Trump responded, calling it a "Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack."


Video from the scene shows the chaotic aftermath.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldattack
Load Comments
Top Stories
Demonstrators marching on Mag Mile in Black Friday protest
At least 235 killed in blast, shooting at Egypt mosque
Man charged with robbing Columbia College Chicago students
Police: 2 dead, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings
Black Friday shoppers get up early to get deals
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-57 in Posen
Brother, sister reunite after being separated 32 years ago
2 arrested after police say man run over in jealousy-fueled murder
Show More
CTA selling socks, umbrellas with 'L' map, wooden holiday toy trains for holiday season
4 arrested after Tri-State chase related to Markham shooting
Toddler gets kidney, despite dad's criminal record
Good Samaritans help Minnesota woman robbed while visiting relatives
Paralympian Oscar Pistorius' murder sentence more than doubled in new ruling
More News
Top Video
Demonstrators marching on Mag Mile in Black Friday protest
Black Friday shoppers get up early to get deals
Freed Chicago man celebrates Thanksgiving after 20 years in jail
Good Samaritans help Minnesota woman robbed while visiting relatives
More Video