VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship

EMBED </>More Videos

Video showed gallons and gallons of water rushing out of pipes in the hallway (WTVD)

A group of cruise ship passengers got an unwelcome surprise when a water line break on their ship flooded 50 staterooms.

ABC News reports, the Carnival Dream was on a seven-day cruise in the western Caribbean after departing from New Orleans last Sunday when it happened.

The water came from a break in the ship's fire suppression system, according to ABC News.

Video showed gallons and gallons of water rushing out of pipes in the hallway on Deck 9.

"We appreciate our guests' understanding and sincerely apologize," Carnival said in a statement. "We also thank our crew members for their quick action and hard work."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
floodingcruise shipu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in hit and run on West Side I-290 ramp
Lockdown lifted at Mt. Sinai Hospital after 2 women shot outside ER
Surveillance image released of car suspected in NW Side hit and run
Man videotaped girl, woman under doors of suburban fitting rooms: prosecutors
Chicago chef, author Judson Allen, of Taste 222, dies
Mom on a college tour called the cops on 2 Native American teens
Boy, 12, shot in East Garfield Park
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Show More
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
AG Madigan sues two women for defrauding immigrants out of nearly $35K
Manhunt continues after ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
VIDEO: Boat catches fire in Chicago River
More News