VIDEO: Youth football team rescues pair from car crash

A youth football team from Idaho has rescued two people from an overturned car in Oregon.The Boise Black Knights were headed home Tuesday after winning a championship in California when a car rolled over in front of their vans on a highway south of Jordan Valley, Oregon.Coach Rudy Jackson tells the Idaho Statesman his team, made up of youths 13 and under, "had to stop and become heroes."The team pulled a man out who was trapped and pushed on the car to raise it for another player to grab a woman stuck inside.Jackson says the team acted like nothing had happened.