VIDEO: Youth football team rescues pair from car crash

BOISE, Idaho --
A youth football team from Idaho has rescued two people from an overturned car in Oregon.

The Boise Black Knights were headed home Tuesday after winning a championship in California when a car rolled over in front of their vans on a highway south of Jordan Valley, Oregon.

Coach Rudy Jackson tells the Idaho Statesman his team, made up of youths 13 and under, "had to stop and become heroes."

The team pulled a man out who was trapped and pushed on the car to raise it for another player to grab a woman stuck inside.

Jackson says the team acted like nothing had happened.
