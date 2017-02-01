78-year-old grandma makes a snow angel

Grandma just wanted to play in the snow, but she needed a little help from her family to make the perfect snow angel.
Chris Howerton posted a video to YouTube of his uncles helping his grandma make a snow angel in Idaho.
Howerton said on YouTube, "My grandma loves the snow here in Idaho but can't walk well anymore and can't see well at all but she still wanted to go out and make a snow angel."
Grandma joyfully waved her arms and legs to make the snow angel and let out a celebratory "Woo!" when she finished.
Related Topics:
weatherfamilydistractionbuzzworthyfeel good
weatherfamilydistractionbuzzworthyfeel good