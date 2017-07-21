  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Algonquin residents brace for more flooding along Fox River

EMBED </>More Videos

Algonquin will get a short break from the rain. But more is expected Friday night and Saturday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In Algonquin, people are hoping for a break as the Fox River rises again.Algonquin will get a short break from the rain. But more is expected Friday night and Saturday.

That means the Fox River will be rising again after the latest round of rain, so people will be watching Friday night's forecast closely.

Thursday's storms dumped more rain into that area after the flood waters were starting to recede Wednesday.

But since those levels came back up, some residents started to move their belongings out.

Village officials have not ordered any evacuations yet. But with the rain coming again, they won't rule it out.

The Fox River will rise to almost 13 feet by Friday afternoon.

Village officials are hoping to get more volunteers to help fill more sandbags.

FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service said a flood warning will remain in effect through Sunday for the Des Plaines River, which saw record flood levels last week. The flood warning covers the Des Plaines River near Gurnee, Russell and Lincolnshire in Lake County and the Des Plaines River near Des Plaines in Cook County, as well as the Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater in Kane and McHenry counties.

Just after residents thought the worst was over, flood cleanup in northwest suburban Algonquin was put on hold Thursday because of the rain.

"When I got up, I just came out and looked and shook my head," said Marie Betz, an Algonquin resident.

Betz said she saw parts of her patio furniture resurface Wednesday, but Thursday morning, her birdbath and other items were underwater again. Down the street, water levels were back up.

"The highest in the past was up to this tree line. These are times that try a man's soul," said Jonathan Beeman, another Algonquin resident.

Homeowners added more layers of sandbags around their property Thursday, as high water started to spill over the barrier they had already made.

"We started out with two layers. Now this has come up, so it's three and four in some spots," said Curt Wittrock, another Algonquin resident. "But the house is dry. The basement is dry. As long as the pumps keep going and the power keeps going, we should be OK."

Neighbors said with more storms on the way, there will be no rest over the next few days.

Starting Thursday, people affected by the flooding in the north suburbs got a new center to help them get back on their feet. A disaster flood resource center is scheduled to open at the old Garden Fresh location in Round Lake Beach.
Counselors will be there, as well as officials who can help people find housing and insurance information. The center will be open through the weekend.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Tracy Butler's 7-day outlook.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherstormlightningraincrashtraffic delayLake CountyMcHenry CountyDuPage CountyAlgonquin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
3 injured in Edens wreck; more rain falls on flooded communities
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Resource center helps flood victims in north suburbs
3 injured in Edens wreck; more rain falls on flooded communities
Line of strong storms with high winds move across Chicago area
More Weather
Top Stories
3 injured in shootout on Dan Ryan
Police: Phone scammers pretend to be IRS, claim people owe tax money
Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million
Scammers use phony Facebook profiles to get money from users
Sources: Derrick Rose talks deal with Cavs, meets with Lakers
OJ Simpson gets parole after nearly 9 years in prison
Man charged in Michigan City hit-and-run that killed child
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, dead at 41
Show More
Teen fatally shot in Hammond while answering door
Norovirus confirmed in diner who reported eating at Chipotle
VIDEO: Man on top of moving CTA bus in Lincoln Park
Guard charged with battering man in bar brawl involving 'American Idol' singer
More News
Top Video
Scammers use phony Facebook profiles to get money from users
Minneapolis police chief: Justine Damond didn't have to die
Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million
VIDEO: Man on top of moving CTA bus in Lincoln Park
More Video