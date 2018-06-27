Illinois had at least three tornadoes Tuesday. Two of them were confirmed by the National Weather Service. Those hit far southwest suburban Manhattan and far west suburban Maple Park.A third tornado was recorded on video out of Gifford, Ill. The weather service sent a team out to the location where it was reported, about 4 miles southeast of Rantoul, Ill. The team will likely send out a final report on Wednesday.A storm chaser recorded video of debris flying through the air as a big funnel cloud swirled in the sky above and trees swayed in Manhattan.The NWS confirmed a tornado report in Manhattan around 6:53 p.m. Tuesday. Mayor James Doyle said the tornado appeared to have initially touched down on the southwest side of the village."All the sudden we look and my husband's like, 'I feel like we can hear a train,'" said Jenny Kummer, who lives in Manhattan.The wind was powerful enough to pick up a shed from across the street and toss it into a set of power lines about 100 feet away."It was huge. It was literally circling over 150 feet in the air. It really felt like I was on a movie set," Kummer said.She was one of many Manhattan residents who said they didn't hear the tornado sirens until after the funnel clouds had cleared.Mayor James Doyle said he looked into those complaints. He said the sirens were operational, but are not intended to be heard inside."I went into the dispatch center. They had said they had requested. The sirens were set off. As a matter of fact, they were setting them off again as I was in there, so they were set off twice," Doyle said.The damage was contained to just a few blocks downtown. The biggest issues were broken windows and roof damage, which closed down the post office Wednesday. Mail service will continue.Jean Kiegher's family has owned the historic building for more than half a century."Well, that's why you have insurance, you know? To help out," Kiegher said.Crews slowly chipped away at tree limbs scattered across the downtown area.With no injuries reported, residents said all-in-all, they feel pretty lucky."I think everybody lucked out down here. I really do," said Bryan Smith, who also lives in Manhattan."I think we were very fortunate. If this is the worst we got, we'll take this. It could have been a lot worse," Doyle said.A National Weather Service surveyor was at the scene Wednesday morning, working to figure out how strong the tornado was and its exact path.A family screamed as they saw a funnel cloud touch down in Gifford, which is located in Champaign County. They recorded video of the tornado around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The parents hustled their kids into the basement after that.Outbuildings and trees were damaged. Luckily, no injuries were reported.Chopper 7 HD flew over flood damage in the western suburbs Wednesday morning.The Fox River was swollen just south of Route 38 in Geneva. A nearby island that has bike trails and a park was underwater. Homes in the area were also plagued by high-standing water on Wednesday.Saint Charles and Batavia also reported flooding and street closures along the Fox River.More than 4 inches of rain fell in just a few hours in Kane County. That water started to recede overnight.More than 5 inches of rain fell in northwest suburban Algonquin, closing several roads overnight:-Cumberland Parkway near Ryan Parkway-Cumberland near Glacier Parkway-Cumberland near Chase Street-Glacier near Glacier Court-Applewood Lane near Thorneapple Lane-Teton Parkway-Woods Creek LanePolice asked motorists not to drive through these roads, since the water is deeper than it looks. Towne Park, Holder Park and Cornish Park were also closed, police said.