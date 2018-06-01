Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway

June 1 is the official start to hurricane season in the Atlantic and the National Weather Service has issued several predictions for this year's storm season.While the season is expected to be about average, it brings anxiety to a lot of people still recovering from the three Category 4 storms last year."We expect 10-16 named storms, including one to four major hurricanes reaching category 3 strength or higher," said Neil Jacobs with NOAA.Scientists predict a near normal or above average season. But we've already seen our first named storm. Sub-tropical storm Alberto came crashing onto shore in Florida's pan handle earlier this week.A new storm season already upon us as we're still recovering from a grueling 2017 that brought three category 4 storms: Harvey, Irma and Maria.Just this week, a new study out of Harvard put the death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria at more than 4,600, a staggering 70 times more than the official government's account of 64.And after Maria knocked out 80-percent of the area's power lines and generators, officials are concerned how Puerto Rico's fragile electric grid will handle another storm."We are cognizant of the fact if another storm hits Puerto Rico, of a similar or even lower magnitude, the devastation of the energy grid will ensue," said Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello.Authorities say the best way to prepare is to be ready."Once in a lifetime disaster can happen at any time, so I urge every American to take this hurricane season very seriously," said. Kirstjen M. Nielsen, U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityEven though scientists can predict how many storms we may get, they have no idea where they might strike.