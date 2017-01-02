  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Supt. Johnson provides update on police-involved shooting...Coming up
Blizzard of 1999 among worst in Chicago history
Skies were clear early Monday morning in Chicago. But conditions were very different on this day in 1999. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Skies were clear early Monday morning in Chicago. But conditions were very different on this day 18 years ago.

A blizzard that hit the city on Jan. 2, 1999, was one of the worst in Chicago history. The storm dumped a total of 21.6 inches of snow on the city over two days. The one-day total for Jan. 2 was about 17 inches of snow.

The blizzard paralyzed the city. Immediately after that storm, the Chicago area saw temperatures below zero.

But that's nothing like what people will experience on Monday, when high temperatures will be near 40 degrees. Clouds moved in late Monday morning and conditions were expected to remain dry until the early afternoon, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Rain was expected to move into the south and southwest suburbs around 12:30 p.m. and move north by around 3 p.m. The rain will taper off around 7 p.m. spotty drizzle and foggy conditions are expected overnight.
