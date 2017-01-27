WEATHER

First incredible images of Earth released from GOES-16 satellite

EMBED </>More News Videos

These pictures are truly out of this world. (AccuWeather)

NASA's GOES-16 satellite (previously known as GOES-R) released new pictures of Earth from space, and the images are truly breathtaking.

Launched on Nov. 19, 2016 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, the satellite released the images after several weeks of testing. The satellite has four times greater resolution and is five times faster than past GOES imagers, according to AccuWeather.

The satellite is able to provide images of the Continental U.S. every five minutes, and can capture images of weather events like hurricanes and wildfires every 30 seconds, AccuWeather said.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolernasaspace
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Preparing for a tornado
Man walks dog through stunning winter wonderland
More Weather
Top Stories
CPD supt. falls ill at press conference for new technology
Elmhurst bridal shop owners vow to help customers after devastating fire
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during domestic dispute
Adults passed out from alleged drug OD with 2 kids in backseat
Chicago Cubs fans meet former catcher David Ross
Chicago rapper Chief Keef questioned in LA home invasion, robbery, reports say
Show More
Patient wants answers after he says hospital lost his leg
Couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Rauner: Motion to stop state employee paychecks is 'disappointing'
Man, 64, fatally struck in Avondale
SoxFest underway at Chicago Hilton this weekend
More News
Top Video
CPD supt. falls ill at press conference for new technology
Rauner: Motion to stop state employee paychecks is 'disappointing'
Handmade noodles shine at Chinatown's Slurp Slurp
Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!
More Video