Chicago to see coldest Halloween in over 2 decades

This will be one of the coldest Halloweens in the last 21 years, according to ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Parents are going to have to put a coat over their witches and goblins this year!

The good news is it will be dry, but trick-or-treaters will want to plan ahead for ghoulish temperatures. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, temperatures will be around 41 degrees. Temps are forecast to fall into the upper 30s as trick-or-treating gets underway.

While it hasn't been this cold on Halloween since 1996, Chicago has seen worse. In 1873, the high on Halloween didn't even get above freezing: 31 degrees.

Make sure to dress your little monsters in layers, and don't forget a hat and gloves!
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
