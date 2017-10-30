Chicago to see coldest Halloween in over 2 decades

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2585032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

Parents are going to have to put a coat over their witches and goblins this year!This will be one of the coldest Halloweens in the last 21 years, according to ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz.The good news is it will be dry, but trick-or-treaters will want to plan ahead for ghoulish temperatures. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, temperatures will be around 41 degrees. Temps are forecast to fall into the upper 30s as trick-or-treating gets underway.While it hasn't been this cold on Halloween since 1996, Chicago has seen worse. In 1873, the high on Halloween didn't even get above freezing: 31 degrees.Make sure to dress your little monsters in layers, and don't forget a hat and gloves!