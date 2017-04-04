WEATHER

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and colder with a rainy mix late on Wednesday. High in the low-40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy and colder with a rainy mix late. High: 42, Low: 35

Thursday: Cloudy with rain - snow mix ending. High: 43, Low: 32

Friday: Sunshine is back, but cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 64, Low: 48

Sunday: Warmer but clouds increase. High: 72, Low: 59

Monday: More clouds with a few showers. High: 73, Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny but cooler. High: 57, Low: 39

Get the free AccuWeather app for the iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for the Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Related Topics:
weatherweatherforecast
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Tornado kills 2 in Louisiana as state put on 'high alert'
At least 200 dead in Colombia after rivers overflow, toppling homes
Flooding from heavy rains shuts down Southwest Highway
More Weather
Top Stories
Details of Facebook Live sexual assault revealed in court
Police: Man seen stealing package with child in tow
'It got grandma!': Chimp throws poop on woman's face
CTA Red Line service resumes, trains bypassing Grand Station
Sentence reduced for man convicted of killing 10-year-old
Man killed in Roseland CPD crash identified
Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge
Show More
Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation
Mother of 3 collapses at end of half marathon, dies
Payless ShoeSource to close nearly 400 storesres
Woman stabbed by UberPOOL co-passenger sues ride-share company
Aldi hiring for jobs at dozens of Chicago area stores
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago woman uses money from father's death for scholarships
Police: Man seen stealing package with child in tow
Keep an eye out for construction, changing traffic patterns
More Video