ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy and colder with a rainy mix late. High: 42, Low: 35
Thursday: Cloudy with rain - snow mix ending. High: 43, Low: 32
Friday: Sunshine is back, but cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 33
Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 64, Low: 48
Sunday: Warmer but clouds increase. High: 72, Low: 59
Monday: More clouds with a few showers. High: 73, Low: 47
Tuesday: Mostly sunny but cooler. High: 57, Low: 39
