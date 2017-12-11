  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Chicago Weather: Band of snow causes spin-outs, crashes

A band of snow that moved through the Chicago area made the evening commute slow and slippery, especially in the north and northwest suburbs.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A band of snow that moved through the Chicago area made the evening commute slow and slippery, especially in the north and northwest suburbs.

The blast of winter was impeccably timed, bringing the evening rush to a crawl.

"It's crazy, terrible. Lots of accidents and people driving crazy as well," said driver Alex Stechuk.

Crashes and spinouts dotted the roadways. The band of snow, which began falling in the north and northwest suburbs around 5 p.m., hit McHenry and Lake counties the worst.

Snow began falling in downtown Chicago around 5:30 p.m. and lasted several hours.

"The roads are pretty slick. People are driving too fast, as usual," said truck driver Toni Sim.

The band produced 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area, with heavier snowfall north and northwest and lighter snowfall when the band weakens as it moves south.

Downtown the fat flakes made the walk to the bus or train a bit treacherous. As most left work, Martin Carbajal was just starting, his truck ready to tackle snowy parking lots. He said he had at least eight hours of plowing to do.

In addition to crashes in McHenry and Lake Counties, authorities in Dekalb County also responded to at least 20 vehicles in ditches. Some of those crashes did cause injuries.
