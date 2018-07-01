CHICAGO (WLS) --Staying cool is the name of the game again Sunday with temperatures again in the 90s and heat indices over 100 in the Chicago area.
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for most of the Chicago area until 7 p.m. Sunday. The high in Chicago is expected to reach 93 degrees, with the heat index between 100-106 degrees.
In addition to the heat, storms are expected to move into the area after 3 p.m., with a slight risk of severe weather.
Expect beaches to be packed again Sunday with people looking to beat this heat. Many people took advantage of events happening across the Chicago area and took advantage of some cooler spots.
"Very hot and humid and I feel like I'm melting," said Emmi Buikema, who was trying to keep cool in the Millennium Park fountains.
Others came out early Sunday to enjoy the cooler weather.
"It's hot. It's very hot, but right now, it's bearable," said Michael Hicks at 31st Street Beach.
COOLING CENTERS AND HOT WEATHER RESOURCES
CLICK HERE for an interactive map to find a Cooling Center near you in Illinois.
CLICK HERE to see the cooling centers for Gary, Indiana
You can also call 311 to locate a nearby cooling center.
The Illinois Tollway began round-the-clock hot weather patrols Friday in order to locate and assist stranded drivers in the dangerously high temperatures. If you need motorist assistance, call *999 from a cell phone and note the roadway and direction of travel, as well as the nearest milepost or crossroad. Stranded motorists should turn on emergency lights and remain in their vehicle until help arrives.
Oases along the tollway serve as cooling centers for motorists. Click here for a list of oases on Illinois Tollawys.
PROTECTING PETS FROM EXCESSIVE HEAT
The excessive heat isn't just challenging for people, pets are also affected.
The Chicago Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) has issued several tips for dogs and cats in hot weather.
First and foremost, never leave a pet inside a vehicle-even in the shade with the windows open. Dogs and cats don't sweat, they pant. The CVMA says that sometimes they are unable to pant fast enough to cool down.
Always provide cold water and a portable bowl when you're out with your pet.
While exercise and walks are great for dogs, don't force them to run around after a meal in hot, humid weather. Also, try to exercise and walk pets early in the morning or later in the day when it's not as hot.
Dogs' paw pads are sensitive to heat and can burn. Don't make your pooch stand on hot asphalt for long periods of time and watch for signs of discomfort.
The CVMA recommends keeping cats indoors during extreme heat and providing lots of shade for pets that spend time outside. Older and overweight animals should be kept indoors in a cool, ideally air-conditioned, room.
Dogs with long, heavy coats should be trimmed to approximately one-inch according to the CVMA. However, the association also cautions against shaving fur all the way down to the skin and exposing pets to possible sunburn. Pets are not immune from skin cancer, so keep an eye out for any changes in skin color, too.
