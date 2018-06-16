Chicago Weather: Excessive heat warning in effect for Cook County

CHICAGO (WLS) --The heat will be a challenge to deal with this weekend, but Chicago is taking steps to keep people safe.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Cook County until 7 p.m. on Monday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the surrounding counties until Monday.
On Saturday, temperatures will reach 95 degrees with a heat index of 100 and on Sunday, temperatures are expected to get to 97 degrees and a heat index of 102.
Heat indices are expected to remain in the 90s even at night. The heat could create dangerous situations and those whoa re going to be outside are advised to drink plenty of fluids.
Chicago residents can call 311 for information about city cooling centers or to request a well-being check for friends or family who may be affected by the heat.
The city says the Department of Family & Support Services has six community service centers that double as cooling centers during the summer. Five of those centers are open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24 hours a day.
Seniors without air conditioning are encouraged to go to one the city's 15 senior centers on weekdays. Five centers are also open on Saturdays and two are open on Sundays.
Some libraries, park facilities, police stations and other city-operated places serve as cooling centers in the evenings and weekends. Call 311 for after-hours cooling information.
The city also encourages people to check on seniors and other heat-sensitive family and friends or call 311 for a well-being check.
Cook County has also released a list of cooling centers that are open throughout the suburbs, some of which operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The full list and operating hours are available HERE.