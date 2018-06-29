WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from 11 a.m. CDT Friday until 7 p.m. CDT Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from 11 a.m. CDT Friday until 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for our viewing area.

The record high for Friday is 97, and ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler is forecasting a high of 95.

The record high for Saturday is 99, and ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler is forecasting a high of 97.

Here's a look at heat index values for Friday and Saturday.

CLICK HERE for an interactive map to find a Cooling Center near you in Illinois.
CLICK HERE to see the cooling centers for Gary, Indiana

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
