Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning in effect

We saw these fences blown over by today's 40MPH winds... #skydeck @ Willis tower is now closed due to wind. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/0gA1dsiMZI — Laura Podesta (@LauraPodesta7) March 8, 2017

Wednesday was a very blustery day. Strong winds, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected in some parts of the Chicago area.The winds were strong enough to close the Skydeck at the Willis Tower and cause about 12,000 ComEd customers to lose power Wednesday morning.Indiana State Police closed the Indiana Toll Road in both directions at mile marker 7.5 because of a power line that fell on across the road. Westbound traffic was diverted at Cline Avenue and eastbound traffic was diverted at Calumet Avenue. Police said around 11:40 a.m. that NIPSCO was at the scene.A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said people should expect winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Drivers should take caution, especially those in high-profile vehicles. Winds this strong can make it difficult to get around safely.A High Wind Warning will also be in effect until 5 p.m. for Lake, McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties in Illinois and parts of Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan. The weather service said to expect gusts between 55 and 60 mph.A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for several counties in Illinois and Indiana until around 5 p.m. Wednesday, for elevated fire dangers due to low relative humidity and strong, gusting winds. The weather service said people should avoid burning things on Wednesday.As of 10:30 a.m., winds were gusting between 26 and 45 mph at O'Hare International Airport. Seven flights were canceled and delays were 15 minutes or less. Winds were gusting between 30 and 40 mph at Midway International Airport, where two flights were canceled and delays were also 15 minutes or less.A large tree branch fell on two cars in northwest suburban Bartlett Wednesday. The cars were parked at the Clare Oaks Retirement Community in the 800-block of Carillon Drive. Dylan Konchan, who shot the video, said no one was inside the cars. He said he did not believe anyone was hurt. He said the wind was blowing the branches around before he heard one snap.The Office of Emergency Management and Communications notified city departments and agencies to be on alert Wednesday. Per city protocol when there are high winds, building inspectors were ready to respond to incidents that may occur. OEMC also reminded real estate and construction companies to secure their buildings and site.Heavy winds on Chicago's North Side Wednesday morning tossed a chain link fence like it was paper. Gates opened and closed on their own and stoplights swayed above intersections.Construction workers, like Justin Watmough of A-1 Masonry, said they will be strapped into harnesses, wearing helmets and will definitely not going up high."Safety is a top priority. Especially with gale force winds like this," Watmough said. "You have to stay down, make sure things are tied up if you have scaffold, stuff like that. You also want to make sure your ground is cleared."Wind kicked up sand along Lake Michigan and offered some extra resistance for bikers and runners."It was at my back heading to the lake, but I know it'll be rough heading home," said Michele McIntire, a runner.Not bothered at all by these gusts? A few dogs enjoying some sunshine and exercise at North Avenue Beach, under the supervision of doggie au pair Sean Hunter, were not bothered at all by the strong winds."It's really windy, but the dogs love it. We're at the beach. What else can you ask for?" Hunter said.