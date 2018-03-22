Chicago Weather: March 2018 snowfall still below average

You may have heard about the snow chances in the forecast this weekend for areas south and west of the city. But around this time of year, many people are hoping for an end to wintry weather.So far this March we have seen 2.6" of snow at O'Hare.For the month of March we average 5.6" of snow. So far, a little behind the average.When you look at the climatology....March 17 - is average date of last 1" snowfallMarch 31 - is average date of last .1" snowfall otherwise defined as last measurable snowfallBut we have obviously seen snow in April and May.In April, we average 1.2" of snow. And in May we average a trace of snow, meaning there are reports of flurries.