Chicago Weather: Near-record heat expected on Memorial Day

The Chicago area is expected to see near-record heat on Memorial Day.The record for hottest Memorial Day is 95 degrees, set in 2012. Monday's high is expected to be 93 in Chicago, coming close to the record. Inland temperatures could reach 98, with cooler temperatures in areas near Lake MichiganThe predicted heat sparked the cancellation of the Naperville Memorial Day Parade, which was scheduled for Monday morning, city officials said late Sunday. Even though there is no parade, the public is invited to come to Central Park for a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:00 a.m.People who are going to be outside Monday should take plenty of breaks, wear proper clothing, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and move strenuous activity to the mornings and evenings to stay safe in the heat.Tuesday is expected to sunny with some late clouds and a high of 86. Rain is likely on Wednesday from remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto. One to two inches of rain is forecasted.