  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Noblesville, Ind. teacher who tackled shooter speaks...Coming up at 8 a.m.
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Near-record heat expected on Memorial Day

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago area is expected to see near-record heat on Memorial Day.

The record for hottest Memorial Day is 95 degrees, set in 2012. Monday's high is expected to be 93 in Chicago, coming close to the record. Inland temperatures could reach 98, with cooler temperatures in areas near Lake Michigan

The predicted heat sparked the cancellation of the Naperville Memorial Day Parade, which was scheduled for Monday morning, city officials said late Sunday. Even though there is no parade, the public is invited to come to Central Park for a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:00 a.m.

People who are going to be outside Monday should take plenty of breaks, wear proper clothing, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and move strenuous activity to the mornings and evenings to stay safe in the heat.

Tuesday is expected to sunny with some late clouds and a high of 86. Rain is likely on Wednesday from remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto. One to two inches of rain is forecasted.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathermemorial dayair qualityweather recordChicagoLoopMcHenry CountyLake CountyDuPage CountyKendall CountyGrundy CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago Weather: Temps reach 97 degrees, more heat to come
Chicago Weather: Memorial Day weekend temps reach 90s
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Subtropical Storm Alberto maintains strength as it approaches Gulf Coast
VIDEO: Dust devil interrupts Libertyville baseball game
Chicago Weather: Temps reach 97 degrees, more heat to come
More Weather
Top Stories
8 killed in Memorial Day weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago area marking Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
Subtropical Storm Alberto maintains strength as it approaches Gulf Coast
VIDEO: Dust devil interrupts Libertyville baseball game
Woman, 19, charged after allegedly attacking paramedics in ambulance
Flash flooding hits Md. for second time in 2 years
Muslims roast MAC Cosmetics for Ramadan-themed makeup tutorial video
Teen who lost eye overcomes as goalie for hockey team
Show More
Donda's House changing name as Kim Kardashian West clashes with charity co-founder Rhymefest
Doctor captured dancing during surgery faces lawsuits
'Sesame Street' sues over Melissa McCarthy's raunchy puppet movie ads
Video shows N.J. officer punching woman during arrest
More News