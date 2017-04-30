  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Chicago Weather: Rainy weekend continues Sunday with chance for severe storms

A tree fell on a home in the 4000-block of West 106th Place in Oak Lawn.

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's certainly been a miserably wet weekend for the Chicago area, with the rain continuing on Sunday with the possibility of severe storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Chicago area through Monday morning due to periods of moderate to heavy rainfall expected.

By Sunday morning, some areas had already seen some heavy rain, with Joliet getting 2.28 inches of rain, 2.18 inches in Aurora, 1.97 inches at O'Hare and 1.84 inches at Midway.

Some areas could see some drying out in the afternoon, but by the late afternoon and evening, thunderstorms could move in. The Chicago area is under a slight risk that those storms become severe.

ABC7 Stormtracker Live checked out the slick roads on I-80 near Minooka as rain came down Sunday morning. The rain reduced visibility and there were a few accidents.

In Oak Lawn, high winds overnight caused a large tree to fall on a home in the 4000-block of West 106th Place. The person inside the home was ok, but the home sustained roof and gutter damage with water leaking into the home.

The weather has led to the cancellation of the March of Dimes' March For Babies along the lakefront in Grant Park Sunday. The South Suburban March for Babies has been moved indoors at St. Xavier university's Shannon Center. For more information, visit marchforbabies.org.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
