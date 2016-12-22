ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast

Mainly cloudy with a light breeze Thursday morning. Sun returns in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.Cloudy start then some sunshine. High: 38, Low: 24Cloudy with rain/snow developing in the afternoon. The evening will bring a change to snow with a half inch to 2 inches of accumulation. High: 37, Low: 29Partly to mostly cloud. High: 39, Low: 26Early morning drizzle, fog and freezing drizzle. Then periods of rain and drizzle. High: 46, Low: 44Rain ends early then mainly cloudy. Temps will fall. High: 49, Low: 25Mainly sunny and colder. High: 29, Low: 22Light wintry mix will be possible. High: 34, Low: 30