WEATHER

ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch the latest seven-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mainly cloudy with a light breeze Thursday morning. Sun returns in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy start then some sunshine. High: 38, Low: 24

Friday: Cloudy with rain/snow developing in the afternoon. The evening will bring a change to snow with a half inch to 2 inches of accumulation. High: 37, Low: 29

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloud. High: 39, Low: 26

Sunday: Early morning drizzle, fog and freezing drizzle. Then periods of rain and drizzle. High: 46, Low: 44

Monday: Rain ends early then mainly cloudy. Temps will fall. High: 49, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and colder. High: 29, Low: 22

Wednesday: Light wintry mix will be possible. High: 34, Low: 30


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Related Topics:
weatherweatherforecast
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
VIDEO: Adorable panda climbs on top of snowman
Snowboarder rescued after dangling upside down from ski lift
What is the winter solstice?
Frozen lighthouse resembles majestic frozen palace
More Weather
Top Stories
5 cars crash in Streeterville; Chicago police officer involved
Man dies after Hoffman Estates house fire
CPS student harassed by classmate using racial slurs
Target shoppers falsely accused of shoplifting in social media post
Police searching for serial package thief on Northwest Side
Parents die in crash on way to see son injured in separate crash
More alleged sex abuse victims of gymnastics coach come forward
Show More
Mayor Emanuel's personal emails about city business released
Midlothian man fatally shot while sitting in car, witnesses say
Anti-violence protest outside mayor's home
4 in custody after SUV crashes into CTA bus
Man charged in Posen crash that killed 3
More News
Top Video
CPS student harassed by classmate using racial slurs
Police searching for serial package thief on Northwest Side
Mayor Emanuel's personal emails about city business released
Target shoppers falsely accused of shoplifting in social media post
More Video