ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mainly cloudy with a light breeze Thursday morning. Sun returns in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Thursday: Cloudy start then some sunshine. High: 38, Low: 24
Friday: Cloudy with rain/snow developing in the afternoon. The evening will bring a change to snow with a half inch to 2 inches of accumulation. High: 37, Low: 29
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloud. High: 39, Low: 26
Sunday: Early morning drizzle, fog and freezing drizzle. Then periods of rain and drizzle. High: 46, Low: 44
Monday: Rain ends early then mainly cloudy. Temps will fall. High: 49, Low: 25
Tuesday: Mainly sunny and colder. High: 29, Low: 22
Wednesday: Light wintry mix will be possible. High: 34, Low: 30
