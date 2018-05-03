Chicago Weather: Severe storm brings heavy rain, flooding, damage

After the rain let up Thursday morning, there was a huge improvement on Chicago area roads.Expressways and local streets were slick after severe storms brought heavy rain, wind and lightning overnight.Standing water was an issue for areas southwest of the city. Drivers should budget a little more time for their commute, especially if they live in low lying areas or travel through them.ComEd officials said as of 5 a.m. Thursday, 5,200 customers were without power systemwide. The impacted customers were mainly in Chicago and northern region.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was canceled for the Chicago area Thursday morning, but storms continued to move through the southwest suburbs and the city. There was a period where gusting winds and small hail was possible.A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until 10 a.m., due to residual effects from Wednesday night's torrential rain.After the storms move out of the area, skies are expected to clear to give way to sunshine later Thursday morning. Conditions will be mainly dry until late Thursday afternoon and evening, when chances increase for thunderstorms to return.The storms were relentless overnight, causing damage across the city.Thick branches of a large tree came crashing down onto two cars parked on the street below at North Hamlin and West Leland avenues in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. Part of the tree extends all the way across the street, so police kept people from getting too close.Lightning struck the back door of a house in the 2200-block of North Menard Avenue in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The gutters appeared to have blown off where the bolt of lightning hit. Everyone in the house was safe.The roof of a building on Chicago's South Side was ripped off, leaving dozens of people without a place to live in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Fortunately, no one was walking by when the debris hit the ground.The severe weather also chewed up the roof of a four-story apartment building at South King Drive and East 50th Street. Firefighters responded to make sure everyone was OK. CFD had to keep residents out of the building overnight because of the intense wind.Despite the extent of storm damage across the area, no injuries have been reported.