Chicago Weather: Slippery roads hampering morning commute

Light to moderate snow fell Monday morning over parts of Chicago and the northern suburbs, making for slippery roads during rush hour.Up to two inches of snow is forecast for areas north of I-90, according to the National Weather Service. Other parts of the Chicago area can expect about an inch of accumulation.Drivers are warned to use extra caution while driving, and to beware of snow-covered roads and low visibility, the weather service said.The forecast for Monday calls for strong winds and temperatures in the 30s, according to the weather service.It might be April, but the weather did not mirror the calendar Sunday."Every single day it is up down here. Some days it is 60 degrees. The next day it is snowing," said Garrett Landwehr. "I am still wearing my winter jacket, retired the boots but I almost feel like I have to bust them back out again."In Gurnee, an inch of heavy snow and ice brought down tree branches and caused accidents along I-94 Sunday."Couple of people spinning out, pumping breaks, sliding into the ditches is not good...I'd stay inside if you can," said motorist Brendon Nosal. "This is about what we can expect in the Midwest. You never know what we're going to get. This time of the year, snow, rain and water. This is normal."In Chicago, it wasn't snow, but heavy rain and ice that cancelled the final Cubs game in a series against the Atlanta Braves Sunday.Many fans found out about the cancellation after driving several hours to Wrigley Field."We're from St. Joe, Michigan, and we took the train in this morning," said Cubs fan Ronda Dunn. "Got up bright and early.""We were here opening year last year," said Cubs fan Lonne Weldon. "That's kind of our annual thing and we were in t-shirts. They were taking sweatshirts off by third inning."