Chicago Weather: Storms impact Monday morning commute

Thunderstorms moved across the Chicago area Monday morning and made for a messy commute.The rain was widespread across the area for most of the morning, with heavy rain and lightning in several areas. In the late afternoon, the rain will become more isolated and come to an end in the evening.The ABC7 Storm Tracker checkout conditions in DeKalb, where steady rain was falling. The Storm Tracker then headed east to Westchester, where some raindrops were already falling by 6:30 a.m. as the storms headed east.Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 60s in the city, with southern parts of the Chicago area having a chance to reach 70. Despite the cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to rise the rest of the week, with a high of 70 Tuesday and a high of 80 on Wednesday.