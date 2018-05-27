Chicago Weather: Temps reach 97 degrees, more heat to come

Temperatures reached 97 degrees on Sunday in Chicago, making it the second hottest day in May ever recorded and ties the record for the day.And Monday could break the record for the hottest Memorial Day, breaking the 2012 high of 95 degrees. Temps are expected to reach 97 degrees, starting out in the 70s in the morning, and 90 degrees by Lake Michigan.Monday's temperatures were 23 degrees above the average of 74 degrees.Skies will be clear for the coming days. No rain is expected until Wednesday when remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto, which is expected to hit Florida and Alabama, reaches the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. One to two inches of rain is forecasted.When the rain comes, temperatures will drop into the 70s.Chicagoans hit the beaches and outdoor festivals, including the Mole de Mayo in the Pilsen neighborhood which featured live music, vendors and crafters.