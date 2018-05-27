WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Temps reach 97 degrees, more heat to come

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicagoans soaked in the sun and heat on Sunday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures reached 97 degrees on Sunday in Chicago, making it the second hottest day in May ever recorded and ties the record for the day.

And Monday could break the record for the hottest Memorial Day, breaking the 2012 high of 95 degrees. Temps are expected to reach 97 degrees, starting out in the 70s in the morning, and 90 degrees by Lake Michigan.

Monday's temperatures were 23 degrees above the average of 74 degrees.

Skies will be clear for the coming days. No rain is expected until Wednesday when remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto, which is expected to hit Florida and Alabama, reaches the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. One to two inches of rain is forecasted.

When the rain comes, temperatures will drop into the 70s.

Chicagoans hit the beaches and outdoor festivals, including the Mole de Mayo in the Pilsen neighborhood which featured live music, vendors and crafters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathermemorial dayair qualityweather recordChicagoLoopMcHenry CountyLake CountyDuPage CountyKendall CountyGrundy CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago Weather: Memorial Day weekend temps reach 90s
WEATHER
Flash flooding hits Md. for second time in 2 years
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Kilauea's sprawling lava flows visible from space
Chicago Weather: Memorial Day weekend temps reach 90s
More Weather
Top Stories
7 killed in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Muslims roast MAC Cosmetics for Ramadan-themed makeup tutorial video
Donda's House changing name as Kim Kardashian West clashes with charity co-founder Rhymefest
Flash flooding hits Md. for second time in 2 years
Video shows N.J. officer punching woman during arrest
Doctor captured dancing during surgery faces lawsuits
Teacher corrects White House letter and sends it back to Trump
'Sesame Street' sues over Melissa McCarthy's raunchy puppet movie ads
Show More
George H.W. Bush hospitalized after low blood pressure, fatigue
Man injured after Summit house explosion
Mexican authorities arrest wife of drug kingpin 'El Mencho'
Gunfire hits ambulance in Englewood
More News