Chicago Weather: Winter storm bears down on area, more than 8 inches of snow expected

CHICAGO (WLS) --The biggest snowstorm is bearing down on the Chicago area, with the heaviest part of the storm hitting the city during the morning hours Friday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until noon Friday. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. in Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois until 9 a.m. For Elkhart, La Porte, Lagrange, St. Joseph and Steuben counties in Indiana, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m.
Lighter snow fell Thursday evening, with the storm beginning to intensify early Friday morning, with half an inch to an inch of snow per hour through the morning rush hour. Lighter snow is expected to persist through the afternoon hours.
By 6 a.m. Friday, O'Hare had received 4.6 inches of snow, Downers Grove had received 4.5 inches of snow, Woodstock had 6.2 inches of snow, Lemont had 6 inches of snow and St. Charles had received 4.5 inches of snow. Areas north of I-80 could see more than 8 inches of snow with southern areas seeing lesser amounts.
More snow is then on the way Saturday. Another 1-2 inches of snow are expected through Saturday morning and then another 1-3 inches of snow Sunday morning.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation had deployed 300 snow plows and salt spreaders to clear city streets, starting with Lake Shore Drive and the city's arterial streets before transitioning to residential streets. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Indiana Department of Transportation deployed fleets of snow plows and salt trucks to the roads Thursday night.
On I-55, snow covered all of the lanes, making it impossible to make out the lane markings. In the city on the outbound Kennedy, drivers were taking it slow and driving well below the speed limit, with snow covering the roadways.
The Chicago Transit Authority said it anticipates providing normal service on Friday and is working closely with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Metra BNSF trains will be running on an alternate snow schedule Friday. Click here to see the schedule.
Metra says it is fully prepared to handle the snow. Metra has dispatched about 350 workers to shovel and salt platforms, saying they will make every effort to clear every station.
One Metra rider at Naperville decided to skip the drive into the city.
"It's a terrible day to even think about driving, a lot of people won't even be going to work so I absolutely would not be driving on a day like this," said Corey Shoob.
Metra passenger Robert Barron said he had to come into work Friday morning.
"I work at Lurie Children's Hospital, so I have to go in. Disease doesn't know any weather breaks," Barron said.
Metra says it will be on Twitter giving out updates.
Hundreds of schools and offices have closed Friday because of the storm. For families in need of youth programs and services on the snow day, all Chicago Public Library and Chicago Park District facilities will be open during their normal hours. Families should check the hours, which vary, of their local facilities online or by calling the specific library or park.
In addition to school closings, the Adler Planetarium and Shedd Aquarium have closed. The Chicago Botanic Garden is scheduled to open at noon. The Illinois Secretary of State's Office said 29 of their facilities in the Chicago area and in Rockford are closed.
The storm has led to hundreds of cancellations at the city's airports. At O'Hare, 600 flights have been cancelled an 246 flights cancelled at Midway as of 7:52 a.m.
Flychicago.com has a complete list of carriers and their contact information.