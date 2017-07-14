Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner issues disaster proclamation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2217314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner saw the flood damage in north suburban Gurnee in person Friday.

The water continues to rise in parts of north suburban Gurnee. The Des Plaines River still has not reached its crest. On Friday afternoon, Governor Bruce Rauner issued a disaster proclamation for Lake, McHenry and Kane counties for flooding. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency will activate the State Emergency Operations Center this weekend and into next week to coordinate requests for assistance.The water keeps rising as worried north suburban Gurnee residents wait for the river to crest. It is supposed to crest around 12 feet. In 1986, it was a 11.9 feet. The concern is that it will be worse this time than it was back then. The governor has said that he may order mandatory evacuations if the flooding gets worse.Prior to issuing the state disaster proclamation on Friday, Rauner fielded some fiery questions Friday in north suburban Gurnee about the state's response to this week's flooding."I've been asked over the last few days, 'Governor, did you need to send in the National Guard? Wisconsin sent in the National Guard.' The answer is no, we don't need to send in the National Guard. Other states do. They don't have the resources at the local level. The first responders in Gurnee are awesome. The first responders in Libertyville, they've dealt with this. They have not even requested the state police to come and assist. They have not requested Illinois to send emergency management personnel. They're dealing with it very effectively. I would be here right now, directing Illinois personnel two days ago, if that was requested or retired," Rauner said.Rauner spoke with volunteers and visited a few homes Friday.He came under fire for being silent about the flooding in the north suburbs. Friday was the first time he addressed it, saying he wanted to stay out of the way and not use the flooding as a way to grandstand.Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor signed a proclamation Thursday and sent it to the governor. Friday morning, two Democratic state senators urged the Republican governor to declare a state of emergency in Lake County. That would enable residents with devastating property damage and no flood insurance to get access to low interest loans."This is not just a very quick decision we can make. It sounds easy to make, but we have to make sure we are assessing everything we can," said James Joseph with IEMA.More than two days after torrential rain fell on Lake County, people who live along the rivers were still waiting for the worst of the flooding to come.A man on a Styrofoam boat paddled through the water Friday morning to keep pumps running. Sandbags were stacked against homes and businesses along the river to keep out as much water as possible. About 100 homes and 16 businesses have flooded so far."Right now we have some water seeping in to the basement. Now the outside is also reaching to the house. We have to make sure that we put a whole lot of sandbags," said Mitzie Jikomes, who lives in Gurnee."Hopefully it doesn't get into the main level of my house. It's set up high enough that it shouldn't. But if it does, then it's going to be a problem," said Kristy O'Brien, who also lives in Gurnee.The sandbagging effort has brought the community together. Hundreds of people volunteered to help.Gary Campbell's home off O'Plaine Road is surrounded by high water. It has been an agonizing wait for the Des Plaines River to crest above major flood levels."When I first moved in, (during) the flood of '85-'86, I had 43 inches in the basement. But that's when you don't know what flooding is. Then you learn from each flood," Campbell said. "Just wait and watch. Make sure the electricity stays on and the pumps keep running. Right now I have four pumps going. I've been very good this morning there's only about a half an inch on the basement floor. It's basically keeping it out of the garage."The river is expected to reach its highest level, around 12 ft., between Friday night and Saturday morning. The record level in Gurnee of 11.9 ft. was set in 1986.More road closures are expected as the water continues to rise. People have been using kayaks to get around the area of Route 132 near O'Plaine.Residents in north suburban Deerfield started to see some of the flood waters recede late Friday morning.But before that, Windi Carper was only able to get around by boat. High-standing water swallowed her neighborhood and virtually trapped people inside their homes."By yesterday, last night, it peaked up to 44 and a half inches," Carper said.Watching the water gauge in the neighborhood, residents knew it was going to get bad quickly. They pitched in and started sandbagging."We've been through this a few times. In the 15 years I've lived here it's been, like, quite a few times. This is the worst," Carper said.The water level measured 42 inches around 11:30 a.m. Friday.In nearby Grayslake, new drone video shows severe flooding forced families out of their apartments. Many didn't have a safe home to return to Friday morning.All of the people who live in an apartment complex in the 700-block of Brittany Square were forced to leave. Engineers said the standing floodwater made the buildings structurally unsound.Some people could not even get their cars out. Residents left early Thursday with whatever they could grab."I can't even explain the feeling. There's nothing like just getting up, grabbing your kid and running. To come back and see everything you worked hard for just gone... in a rainstorm," said Nicole Barkes, a Brittany Square resident.Some people planned to stay in shelters for at least a few days, until they figure out what to do next.The flood also shut down the Grayslake airport, where the runway is underwater.The Fox Lake community has also been watching the waters inch closer to their businesses and homes and are bracing for the worst."Getting everything in the basement up and off the floor, prepared to pump the basement out if necessary, got a new sump pump," said Fox Lake resident Don Howard.They have been working around the clock stacking sandbags around their properties."I think we are done. Two days of this already is too much for me. I am supposed to be retired," said Dave Battaglia of Fox Lake.Over at the public works department, a mountain of sand. Some residents making multiple trips here."It is not hard but it is a lot of work. We need probably 200 bags because we are trying to save my house and my two neighbors' houses," said Fox Lake resident Jason Shapiro."We are keeping everything well stocked. Lake County Emergency Management has provided us with additional bags as well. So we are absolutely prepared for this situation," said Village Administrator Assistant Laura Linehan.The Fox Waterway Agency has sand in place around their office. They're urging boaters and lakeside property owners to take precautions."We have the major chain of lakes, 15 of them going down to small little area once it approaches the river and we can't get the water fast enough," said Joe Keller of Fox Waterway Agency.Despite the encroaching waters, the stage is almost set for a community event scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at the American Legion."So hopefully it stays back there and doesn't flood the parking lot," said Ken Welninski with the American Legion.Fox Lake has been through this before in 2013 and 2008. But the flooding expected over the coming days could be record breaking."The situation right now is detrimental, something the system has never seen before in terms of flood event. So we have waters coming in at levels that people have not seen since we have been recording this measurements," said Keller.