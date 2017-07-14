Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner to tour Lake County flood damage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2216397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New drone video shows severe flooding forced families out of their apartments in north suburban Grayslake.

The water continues to rise in parts of north suburban Gurnee. The Des Plaines River still has not reached its crest. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to tour the flood damage in Lake County Friday morning.More than two days after torrential rain fell on Lake County, people who live along the rivers were still waiting for the worst of the flooding.County officials declared a state of emergency Thursday. The governor, Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director James Joseph and Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor are scheduled to check out the damage around 10:45 a.m.Sandbags were stacked against homes and businesses along the river to keep out as much water as possible. About 100 homes and 16 businesses have flooded so far."Right now we have some water seeping in to the basement. Now the outside is also reaching to the house. We have to make sure that we put a whole lot of sandbags," said Mitzie Jikomes, who lives in Gurnee."Hopefully it doesn't get into the main level of my house. It's set up high enough that it shouldn't. But if it does, then it's going to be a problem," said Kristy O'Brien, who also lives in Gurnee.The sandbagging effort has brought the community together. Hundreds of people volunteered to help.It has been an agonizing wait for the Des Plaines River to crest above major flood levels.The river is expected to reach its highest level, around 12 ft., between Friday night and Saturday morning. The record level in Gurnee of 11.9 ft. was set in 1986.More road closures are expected as the water continues to rise. People have been using kayaks to get around the area of Route 132 near O'Plaine Road.In nearby Grayslake, new drone video shows severe flooding forced families out of their apartments. Many didn't have a safe home to return to Friday morning.All of the people who live in an apartment complex in the 700-block of Brittany Square were forced to leave. Engineers said the standing floodwater made the buildings structurally unsound.Some people could not even get their cars out. Residents left early Thursday with whatever they could grab."I can't even explain the feeling. There's nothing like just getting up, grabbing your kid and running. To come back and see everything you worked hard for just gone... in a rainstorm," said Nicole Barkes, a Brittany Square resident.Some people planned to stay in shelters for at least a few days, until they figure out what to do next.The flood also shut down the Grayslake airport, where the runway is underwater.