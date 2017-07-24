WEATHER

Man records fellow tourists close to black bear as an example of what not to do

EMBED </>More Videos

A tourist in Canada posted a video of a group getting close to a wild bear as an example of what not to do. (YouTube/Philip deRoo via Storyful)

One tourist is sharing a video of a group getting up close and personal with a black bear as proof that you can go too far to get that perfect vacation pic.

Philip deRoo and his group, who were vacationing in Algonquin Park, Canada, stayed inside their vehicle when they spotted fellow tourists gawking at the bear. The other tourists can be seen snapping photos and observing from just a few feet below.

"Little kids, just running around ... it's just bizarre. 'Look at the nature!'" a woman can be heard saying from inside the car.

The group inside the car continues to marvel at the people standing close to the bear throughout the video. They shared it on YouTube with the title, "Don't Do This If You See a Black Bear in The Wild. Algonquin Park Canada is NOT a Petting Zoo."

DeRoo's group followed the recommendations of the nonprofit Friends of Algonquin Park. They advise against approaching wild bears and say you should get in your car as a precaution if at all possible.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernaturewild animalsbearcanadasafety
Load Comments
WEATHER
Flood waters along Fox River begin receding in Algonquin
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Severe storms cause flooding, outages and damage
Rain adds to flooding woes in Algonquin
More Weather
Top Stories
Sheriff: Two people, including 3-year-old, killed in Beecher crash
6 killed, 35 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
3 bicyclists robbed on 606 Trail, police say
Grim details emerge as father is charged with murdering his 13-year-old son
Hair dye job goes horribly wrong
Metra employee injured after train derails in rail yard
10th victim dies in human smuggling case in San Antonio
2 charged after CPD officer wounded in Back of the Yards
Show More
Parents of sick baby Charlie Gard withdraw legal action
Woman arrested after live streaming deadly Calif. crash
Trump son-in-law Kushner at Capitol, denies Russia collusion
McDonald's to deliver free Big Mac onesies and sweats
Flood waters along Fox River begin receding in Algonquin
More News
Top Video
3 bicyclists robbed on 606 Trail, police say
Flood waters along Fox River begin receding in Algonquin
Relatives remember Eastland disaster victims for 102nd anniversary
Newsviews: Avoiding home repair scams
More Video