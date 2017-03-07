WEATHER

Get the ABC7 Chicago/AccuWeather app for minute-by-minute forecasting today!

ABC7 Chicago has partnered with AccuWeather to help you stay connected to the best in weather! The ABC7 Chicago Weather App is switching to the award-winning free ABC7 Chicago/AccuWeather app featuring the new AccuWeather MinuteCast®, the leading minute-by-minute precipitation forecast, hyper-localized to your exact street address. AccuWeather offers the weather with the same Superior Accuracy™ and immersive experience across Android and iPhone.

Switching is easy. Simply download the free ABC7 Chicago/AccuWeather app today to receive up-to-the minute weather alerts for your region. Your ABC7 Chicago Weather App will shut down on April 15.


ABC7 Chicago and AccuWeather offer MinuteCast, providing the only global minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for Chicago, right down to your street address. This feature is available for over a dozen countries on three continents.

The app's pleasing design lets you take advantage of your mobile device to present weather data in customizable ways. The app also offers pinpoint location forecasts and saved favorite locations for quick forecasting. AccuWeather's hourly, daily and 15-day forecasts can be integrated with your calendar with localized weather for more than 3 million locations.

Download the free ABC7 Chicago/AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today! Your ABC7 Chicago Weather App will be shut down on April 15.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherstormsnowrainsevere weatherappheatheat waveflooding
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Bioluminescence lights Tasmania beaches
Truck falls through ice while driving on lake
Chicago Weather: Several inches of lake-effect snow falls
More Weather
Top Stories
Deadline looms for auctions after Cook Co. property tax grace period shortened
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with former teacher
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
David Ross to perform 'Go Cubs Go' on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Man accidentally shot, killed at his birthday party
Passenger's battery-powered headphones explode mid-flight
Victim fakes his own death to catch ex-wife plotting murder-for-hire
Show More
CPS students write open letter thanking Chance the Rapper
Kim Foxx shares changes to help build community trust
Man in custody after 12-hour barricade in Edison Park
Drive-thru rescue: Worker jumps to help unconscious officer
Former college volleyball coach charged with sexual battery
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos