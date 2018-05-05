WEATHER

High winds send Toronto airport equipment crashing across tarmac

EMBED </>More Videos

High winds sent Toronto airport equipment crashing across tarmac on Friday. (Stouffville Realty via Storyful)

TORONTO --
Ground crew members at Toronto Pearson International Airport were sent running as high winds blew large pieces of equipment into the air and across the tarmac.

Video shot Friday by a passenger in the terminal shows workers jumping out of the way as flying equipment repeatedly smashes into airline vehicles parked by the gate.

Equipment could also be seen blowing across the taxiway at one point.

The wind, which gusted up to 75 miles per hour, was so bad that airport officials issued a ground stop for several hours on Friday evening, writing on Twitter that high winds and flying debris made it unsafe for ground crews to work.


The ground stop was lifted later in the evening, but the airport warned passengers to expect delays as airlines worked to rebook passengers impacted by canceled flights from the day before.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherwindu.s. & worldcanadaaviationair travelairport newsairline industry
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
Microburst caused South Side roof damage, NWS says
Roofs badly damaged in Grand Boulevard, Garfield Ridge by fast-moving, strong storms
More Weather
Top Stories
2 boys killed in Humboldt Park fire ID'd
Police: Man stole vehicle with girl, 11, inside at Aurora gas station
Indiana officer, homicide suspect killed after shootout
Downers Grove woman, 95, dies after driving into Aurora retention pond
Inexperience, rain in the forecast for Kentucky Derby
Hawaii braces for more lava, quakes from Kilauea volcano
Calif. sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
Canadian man wins $1.5 million in lottery drawing on his birthday, final day of work
Show More
Batavia man missing in Montana
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
School bus driver screamed threats, slammed brakes in Naperville, students say
Teen struck by bullet on CTA bus home from hospital
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
More News