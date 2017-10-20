WEATHER

Orionid meteor shower: Lack of moonlight makes for excellent viewing conditions

An astronomer observes the Orionids at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009. (Petar Petrov/AP Photo)

Little bits broken off from Halley's Comet will be streaking across the sky this weekend.

The annual Orionid meteor shower will peak early Saturday morning, according to EarthSky.org. The best time to watch is just before dawn on Saturday, though if you watch between midnight and dawn on either Saturday or Sunday, you should get a good show.

Viewing conditions will be ideal, according to Earth Sky, because it's one day after the new moon, so there is little to no moonlight. There could be as many as 10-15 meteors per hour.

Around this time every year, the Earth's orbit intersects with the path of Halley's Comet. Though the most famous of all the comets is very, very far away, it leaves behind debris, bits of dust that appear as shooting stars when they streak through our sky, which we call the Orionid meteor shower.

The constellation Orion the Hunter is shown in the night sky.


The shower is called the Orionids because of where it appears in our sky. To find it, look for the constellation Orion the Hunter, the shower's radiant point.

If you watch the shower just before dawn, you can also catch Mars and Venus in the east, and Sirius in the south.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersciencemeteorstarspaceu.s. & world
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago Riverwalk to reopen Wednesday after weekend flooding
Chicago Weather: Record rain floods streets across area
Chicago Weather: Heavy rains move through Chicago area
More Weather
Top Stories
Friday marks 3rd anniversary of Laquan McDonald shooting death
Apple Michigan Avenue opens to the public Friday
Cubs lose 11-1 in Game 5; Dodgers advance to World Series
Family of woman found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer say photos raise more questions
Lansing family thanks paramedics who saved toddler's life
Restaurant under fire for re-serving Popeyes chicken in $15 dish
Lawsuit: Uber driver sexually assaulted, harassed Chicago woman
Aspiring Chicago terrorist called "villain" by judge; gets 15 year sentence
Show More
CFD called to United Center for possible hazmat situation
Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Wheeling HS referee collapses at JV football game
3 found naked, covered in white powder; baby dies
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos