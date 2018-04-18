A messy Wednesday afternoon and evening will make for a tough commute as rain mixed with sleet and snow moves into the area. The northern suburbs could see up to three inches of accumulation.Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Lake, McHenry and Boone counties until 1 a.m. Thursday. One to three inches of sleet and snow accumulation will be possible. Slick roads are likely in this area through the evening.While the areas under the advisory will see one to three inches, the rest of the area will see anywhere from a dusting to up to two inches. Most of this will be on grassy surfaces, but there will likely be some accumulation on elevated roads and bridges, which could lead to some slick spots.Here are some snapshots of the ABC 7 Futurecast showing where precipitation will be located and temperatures as we go into the evening.