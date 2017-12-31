Lake Effect snow prompts Winter Storm Warning

A cold night here in Chicago with temperatures dipping below 0 and wind chills anywhere from -20 to -30 degrees.But on the other side of the lake, heavy lake effect snow has caused major problems.WINTER STORM WARNINGS remain in effect for LaPorte County in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan until 11:00 p.m. CST.Here's how the band looked at 5:40 p.m. CST.This heavy snow will taper off later tonight, but impressive snow totals have been piling up in LaPorte County.