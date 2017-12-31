WINTER STORM

Lake Effect snow prompts Winter Storm Warning

Lake Effect snow prompts Winter Storm Warning for LaPorte County, Inidand and Berrien County, Michigan. (WLS)

LaPorte County, Indiana (WLS) --
A cold night here in Chicago with temperatures dipping below 0 and wind chills anywhere from -20 to -30 degrees.

But on the other side of the lake, heavy lake effect snow has caused major problems.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS remain in effect for LaPorte County in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan until 11:00 p.m. CST.



Here's how the band looked at 5:40 p.m. CST.



This heavy snow will taper off later tonight, but impressive snow totals have been piling up in LaPorte County.
Michiana Shores, IN 9.0"
LaPorte, IN 9.0"
Hudson Lake, IN 9.0"
Shorewood, MI 5.0"
