WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Large brush fires burn in Alsip, Kankakee County; fueled by winds, dry air

EMBED </>More Videos

Large brush fires burn in Alsip, Kankakee County, fueled by winds, dry air (1 of 2)

Large brush fire burns in Alsip

A large brush fire burned Monday afternoon in Alsip. (WLS)

At least two large brush fires burned Monday as weather experts issued a Red Flag Warning of elevated fire risk due to high winds and dry air.

A large fire burned shortly after noon near the 3800 block of 124th Place in Alsip in the south suburbs. The fire is near homes on Joalyce Drive, which backs up to the prairie path where the fire is burning.

A second fire burned in Pembroke Township in Kankakee County.

FEELS LIKE SUMMER
EMBED More News Videos

Tuesday is another beautiful day in the Chicago area.



Otherwise, Tuesday is another beautiful day.

Temps are expected to reach 83 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. It will be windy with gusts climbing to between 25 mph and 30 mph.

Monday also reached 80 degrees, but Tuesday is on track to be the warmest day of 2018 in the Chicago area.

The air is very dry. Relative humidity has dropped to low levels, which has elevated fire risks due to high winds and dry vegetation. As a result, a Red Flag Warning was in effect until 7 p.m.

Tuesday morning, a large brush fire burned in Pembroke Township in Kankakee County, where wind gusts are about 30 mph.

RAIN COMING

Rain chances increase for the area Tuesday night through Friday. This afternoon, isolated showers could happen in DeKalb and LaSalle, but most of the Chicago area will be dry.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, a line of thunderstorms, which could be severe, will move through the area. A second line of storms is expected to come through Thursday and into Friday morning, with a slight risk of being severe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherspringbrush firerainChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaDuPage CountyKane CountyKankakee CountyLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 Chicago Podcasts
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
Chicago Weather: Temps in 70s ... finally!
More Weather
Top Stories
Loop flash fire: At least 2 workers seriously burned, CFD says
Gold Coast carjacking suspect could face 25 years if convicted
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
'Zombie-like' people seen using drugs out in open
Are they always listening? Smart assistants like Alexa under fire
2 arrested after hit-and-run with cop car in the Loop
Show More
Time's Up takes aim at R. Kelly over sex abuse claims
Girl, 15, missing from West Garfield Park
Police: Man found with illegal guns after wearing t-shirt tied to neo-nazi group
New trauma center open on Chicago's South Side
More News