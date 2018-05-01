EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3414232" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tuesday is another beautiful day in the Chicago area.

At least two large brush fires burned Monday as weather experts issued a Red Flag Warning of elevated fire risk due to high winds and dry air.A large fire burned shortly after noon near the 3800 block of 124th Place in Alsip in the south suburbs. The fire is near homes on Joalyce Drive, which backs up to the prairie path where the fire is burning.A second fire burned in Pembroke Township in Kankakee County.Otherwise, Tuesday is another beautiful day.Temps are expected to reach 83 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. It will be windy with gusts climbing to between 25 mph and 30 mph.Monday also reached 80 degrees, but Tuesday is on track to be the warmest day of 2018 in the Chicago area.The air is very dry. Relative humidity has dropped to low levels, which has elevated fire risks due to high winds and dry vegetation. As a result, a Red Flag Warning was in effect until 7 p.m.Tuesday morning, a large brush fire burned in Pembroke Township in Kankakee County, where wind gusts are about 30 mph.Rain chances increase for the area Tuesday night through Friday. This afternoon, isolated showers could happen in DeKalb and LaSalle, but most of the Chicago area will be dry.Late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, a line of thunderstorms, which could be severe, will move through the area. A second line of storms is expected to come through Thursday and into Friday morning, with a slight risk of being severe.